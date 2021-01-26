Rawalpindi court sentences couple to death for sexually assaulting, filming 45 girls
11:21 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
Rawalpindi court sentences couple to death for sexually assaulting, filming 45 girls
RAWALPINDI – Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal of District and Session Court Rawalpindi on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to Qasim Jahangir, Kiran Jahangir for abducting, sexually assaulting, and blackmailing nearly 45 girls.

The court awarded the death sentence besides a fine of Rs 2.5 million to Qasim Jahangir, 33,  for abduction and rape. The court also awarded life imprisonment to his wife for assisting the husband.

The accused was further convicted and awarded imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs 1 million under the prevention of the Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Earlier, the couple confessed to the sexual assault, pornography of 45 girls. Police had arrested the suspects and recovered dozens of explicit videos of local women from their mobile phones and storage devices.

The accused also admitted to have kidnapped several minor girls with the help of his wife and subjected them to sexual assault, pornography.

The police official said that the couple had a connection with an international porn website.

