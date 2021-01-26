Man shot in leg for resisting robbery bid in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share
KARACHI – A man travelling with daughter on a motorbike was shot in the leg over resistance during a robbery bid in the Korangi area of Sindh capital.
In the CCTV footage of the incident, Tahir, a resident of Karachi, was seen along with his daughter when the street criminals on a motorbike surrounded them near Allahwala Town of Korangi.
It showed that criminals in the daylight looted the valuables and later shot fire at the man’s leg over resistance. Before being shot by the criminals, the man was seen trying to save his daughter.
According to the police, the wounded man was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment and is out of danger now.
Caught on cam: Women thieves shoplift jewellery ... 12:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
HAFIZABAD – Four women, in a broad daylight incident, posing as customers decamped with gold worth half a million ...
- Farmers enter Delhi's Red Fort in massive protests on India's ...03:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- #PAKvSA – South Africa all out for 220 against Pakistan in 1st Test02:52 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s picture moved in ...02:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif reads aloud Chinese envoy’s letter of appreciation ...01:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
-
- Hareem Farooq copies Shah Rukh Khan in her recent Instagram post11:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Twitter mourns as the 'Guinness World Record' holder poet Rehan Azmi ...09:38 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021