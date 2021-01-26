#TractorParade – Clashes break out as Indian farmers begin massive rally in capital
Share
NEW DELHI – A rally attended by a large number of agitated farmers turned into a battlefield at Singhu and Ghazipur borders of New Delhi as police used tear gas to disrupt protesters on the Republic Day.
As per the schedule, the agitating farmers marched on tractors and on foot from the outskirts of the capital.
Police in a bid to stop the protesters, blocked several routes and as the farmers decided to enter the capital, the police launched baton charge and fired tear gas.
The brutality of the @DelhiPolice !!
The Delhi Police attacks peaceful farmers ! The world is WATCHING!#TractorsRally #TractorParade #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/05XtjwLV2u— ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) January 26, 2021
At least 40,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed near the three borders to stop farmers from entering the central and New Delhi areas.
#WATCH Delhi: Protesting farmers vandalise a DTC bus in ITO area of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5yUiHQ4aZm— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Earlier, authorities had agreed to let farmers stage rally as long as they waited for the military parade to finish.
Multiple rounds of negotiations between the government and the farmers’ unions have failed over the months. They have demanded the government repeal the laws, but the BJP-led government seems adamant to approve any of the demands.
Seventh round of talks fail as Indian farmers ... 11:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
NEW DELHI – Deadlock among protesting Indian farmers and New Delhi continues as the farmers’ organizations ...
- Farmers enter Delhi's Red Fort in massive protests on India's ...03:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s picture moved in ...02:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif reads aloud Chinese envoy’s letter of appreciation ...01:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
-
- #TractorParade – Clashes break out as Indian farmers begin massive ...01:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hareem Farooq copies Shah Rukh Khan in her recent Instagram post11:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Twitter mourns as the 'Guinness World Record' holder poet Rehan Azmi ...09:38 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021