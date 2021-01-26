Shehbaz Sharif reads aloud Chinese envoy’s letter of appreciation for 'Punjab Speed' in court; NAB says ‘a waste of time’

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif has presented a letter from the Chinese Consul General during the hearing of the Ramazan Sugar Mills case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, while reading the letter by Long Dingbin, said that he has been facing a barrage of accusations for two years, yet the Chinese Consul General is praising his work as a chief minister. "It is no doubt an honour for me," he added.

In his letter, dated January 25th 2021, the Chinese envoy wrote to Sharif: "Your Excellency is an old friend of China and Chinese people. I was deeply impressed by your devotion to the construction of CPEC on the position of the then Chief Minister of Punjab. You made the CPEC projects in Punjab realized, which not only created impressive 'Punjab Speed' but embodied the profound bilateral friendship.

"Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is always a great of friend of Chinese Communist Party whether it is in power or as an opposition party."

On the other hand, the anti-graft watchdog prosecutor objected to reading the contents of the letter during the hearing. It is irrelevant to the ongoing case and a waste of the court’s time, the NAB prosecutor added.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau alleged that the former chief minister issued directives to use Rs200 million from public money to construct a drain in District Chiniot primarily for the use of the sugar mills owned by his family.

Chinese Consul General's letter to PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Appreciation of his services to the CPEC project. Special mention of "Punjab Speed". #ChinaPraisesPMLNPunjabSpeed pic.twitter.com/VTr2O3i5Hq — PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 26, 2021

The letter was also shared by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz on social media sites.