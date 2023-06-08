Fact check: Is Sweden going to organise sex tournament?

Social media is abuzz with the bizarre claim that norther Europe country of Sweden has declared sex as a sport and is going to organise a sex tournament on June 8.

Various media outlets, including The Times of India (TOI), one of India's most popular newspapers, also carried the claim. The TOI headline reads that "Sweden Will Soon Host the European Sex Championship."

However, the Swedish sports body has denied the claims.

"All this information is false," Anna Setzman, spokesperson for the Swedish Sports Confederation, said in a written statement from Stockholm told German state-owned broadcaster DW.

"Right now, false information is being spread in some international media about Sweden and Swedish sports," she added. "These are vigorously denied."

A leading Swedish-language daily Göteborgs-Posten, also delves deep into the issue to trace how it all started. It said a Swedish man named Dragan Bratic was behind this bizarre claim, adding that the man runs several strip clubs and wanted the government to classify sex as a sport.

He had also submitted an application to become a member of the confederation in January of this year. The Swedish Sports Confederation confirmed to international media that the man had applied for the membership but his application was turned down in May.

Anna Setzman said there was no any sex federation that is associated with the official body.