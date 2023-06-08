Ex-Pakistan PM gets bail in lawyer’s murder case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved two-week bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him for his alleged involvement in the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.
A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the verdict.
Earlier this week, unidentified gunmen killed the senior SC lawyer near Quetta’s Alamo Chowk on Airport Road. Police said Shar was going to the Balochistan High Court when he was targeted. The lawyer received 15 bullet injuries and died on the spot.
Following the murder, a case was registered against the PTI for his alleged involvement.
Separately, a bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has reserved its verdict on eight bail petitions filed by the PTI chief. Six of the cases are related to May 9 violence while another is related to murder attempt.
During the hearing today, Imran’s lawyer Inteza Panjotha pleaded the court to approve his client protective bail for two weeks. He recalled that the PTI chief had submitted similar pleas earlier as well.
After hearing arguments, Justice Farooq reserved the decision on Imran’s petitions and said an appropriate order will be issued in this regard.
The PTI chief is also scheduled to appear before an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital for bail in different cases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.5
|301
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
