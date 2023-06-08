Search

Ex-Pakistan PM gets bail in lawyer’s murder case

03:58 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Ex-Pakistan PM gets bail in lawyer’s murder case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved two-week bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him for his alleged involvement in the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the verdict. 

Earlier this week, unidentified gunmen killed the senior SC lawyer near Quetta’s Alamo Chowk on Airport Road. Police said Shar was going to the Balochistan High Court when he was targeted. The lawyer received 15 bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Following the murder, a case was registered against the PTI for his alleged involvement. 

Separately, a bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has reserved its verdict on eight bail petitions filed by the PTI chief. Six of the cases are related to May 9 violence while another is related to murder attempt. 

During the hearing today, Imran’s lawyer Inteza Panjotha pleaded the court to approve his client protective bail for two weeks. He recalled that the PTI chief had submitted similar pleas earlier as well.

After hearing arguments, Justice Farooq reserved the decision on Imran’s petitions and said an appropriate order will be issued in this regard.

The PTI chief is also scheduled to appear before an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital for bail in different cases. 

