PTI chairman booked for murder of lawyer Abdur Razzaq

Web Desk 05:30 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
QUETTA — A case has been registered against Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan over the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdur Razzaq Shar, who was targetted on Airport Road in Quetta yesterday by unidentified gunmen.

On the basis of the victim's son's complaint, a case was filed under the murder and terrorism provisions. 

On Wednesday, the legal community kept up their boycott of all court hearings in the province. 

According to the police, on Tuesday, Advocate Abdur Razzaq was shot dead near Alamo Chowk. The suspects shot him with a automatic rifle Kalashnikov.

The post-mortem was carried out at the Civil Hospital after the body was moved there by police.

According to the early forensic data, the victim had 16 gunshot wounds across his body. The legal community immediately boycotted all court hearings in the city following the incident.

The deceased was one among those who filed a petition accusing the PTI chairman of treason. The Balochistan High Court (BHC) received a petition from attorneys Amanullah Kanrani and Abdur Razzaq seeking to take the former prime minister to court for violating Article 6 of the Constitution.

The hearing on the petition was scheduled for today (Wednesday).

Attaullah Tarar, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, while speaking to a news conference said the former prime minister will be charged with murder, he vowed, ''Abdur Razzaq's blood will not be wasted''.

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

