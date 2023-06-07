Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabian football club

Following a trophy-laden 14-year tenure with the LaLiga club, Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema bid farewell to Real Madrid on Tuesday in a modest, private ceremony that was limited to supporters and the media.
The 35-year-old French striker will become a free agent over the offseason and is expected to accept a two-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad that is reportedly worth more than 100 million euros ($106.93 million).
In a brief ceremony that only players, family, and close friends were permitted to attend, there were no tears shed.
"I will always remember Real Madrid. It's impossible, yet it's the greatest club ever. But I think it is the right time to go and learn about another tale," Benzema said to the small group of people gathered at Real's training grounds.
He added, "It's difficult to speak when so many emotions are involved, but I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my teammates. In my life, it was a wise choice. I've had the good fortune to realise a boyhood fantasy.''
Meanwhile, the star player shared a picture of the event on Instagram and addressing Madrid fans he wrote, ''After so many years, here the time has come to say goodbye from the club that has become my home, Real Madrid.''
''I had the privilege to wear this legendary shirt and representing this iconic club. I am very grateful to my president, my teammates, the coaches, the staff and to all those who have participated in my career at Real Madrid,'' he added.
Benzema joined Real in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, and after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the team in 2018 to join Juventus, he took over as the club's offensive leader and top goal threat.
Benzema finished Real's all-time scoring list with 354 goals, trailing only Ronaldo.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
