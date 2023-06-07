Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabian football club

Following a trophy-laden 14-year tenure with the LaLiga club, Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema bid farewell to Real Madrid on Tuesday in a modest, private ceremony that was limited to supporters and the media.

The 35-year-old French striker will become a free agent over the offseason and is expected to accept a two-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad that is reportedly worth more than 100 million euros ($106.93 million).

In a brief ceremony that only players, family, and close friends were permitted to attend, there were no tears shed.

"I will always remember Real Madrid. It's impossible, yet it's the greatest club ever. But I think it is the right time to go and learn about another tale," Benzema said to the small group of people gathered at Real's training grounds.

He added, "It's difficult to speak when so many emotions are involved, but I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my teammates. In my life, it was a wise choice. I've had the good fortune to realise a boyhood fantasy.''

Meanwhile, the star player shared a picture of the event on Instagram and addressing Madrid fans he wrote, ''After so many years, here the time has come to say goodbye from the club that has become my home, Real Madrid.''

''I had the privilege to wear this legendary shirt and representing this iconic club. I am very grateful to my president, my teammates, the coaches, the staff and to all those who have participated in my career at Real Madrid,'' he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema)

Benzema joined Real in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, and after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the team in 2018 to join Juventus, he took over as the club's offensive leader and top goal threat.

Benzema finished Real's all-time scoring list with 354 goals, trailing only Ronaldo.