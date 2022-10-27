SAvBAN: South Africa stun Bangladesh by 104 runs in T20 World Cup clash

SYDNEY – South African bowlers displayed A-game while top-order batsman Rilee Rossouw blasted 109 as Proteas crushed Bangla Tigers in the Twenty20 World Cup opener.

Rossouw and De Cock powered their team to 205-5 while the Shakib-led squad was dismissed for just 101 in the 17th over.

The triumph in a maiden game sets confidence high for South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh opened their campaign with a convincing win over the Netherlands, but they have a poor record against top teams at mega-events.

Earlier, Proteas right-arm fast seamer Anrich Nortje got three scalps while Rabada dismissed Afif Hussain.

Bangladeshi opener Soumya Sarker made 15, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (9), and skipper Shakib al Hasan made a mere 1 as the bowling side of Proteas is on fire.

Anrich Nortje has three wickets now with the in-form pacer getting the big wicket of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan#T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | 📝https://t.co/OQ0nVRlBpk pic.twitter.com/xKYW1uI2GU — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2022

In the first innings, talented Quinton de Kock smashes 63 before returning to the pavilion and Rossouw scored a brilliant ton off 56 balls to help his side past the 200 mark.

Earlier, South African skipper Bavuma won the toss and elect to field first.

Squads

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi