Kashmiris observe #BlackDay against #Indian unlawful occupation

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the world are observing Black Day today on 27th October, to convey a message to the world that New Delhi occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

Protest rallies urged the world community, to peacefully settle long-standing Kashmir conflict. Each year, October 27 is observed as Kashmir Black Day as the day marks a grave human tragedy in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when Indian forces rushed Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorize the Kashmiris.

Several activities including seminars were also held to express unwavering support and complete solidarity with Kashmiris who are facing the worst-ever human rights violations.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated all our support to Kashmiris, saying we will always stand by the Kashmiri people, no matter, what the cost is and it will not rest till they secure their legitimate right to self-determination.

Kashmir dispute has been on the UN’s agenda for over seven and a half decades, he said while calling upon world leaders to voice against the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Kashmiris should be allowed to exercise their right of self-determination, through the democratic process of holding an UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite, PM said, calling it only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In his message, President Arif Alvi called for immediate reversal of Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He urged world leaders to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering sacrifices in the struggle for the right to self-determination and reiterated Islamabad's resolve to continue backing Kashmiris in their struggle.

The PPP leader said October 27th is the darkest day in the history of India which emerged as the worst dictator and colonialist country in the world 75 years ago.