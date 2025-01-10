Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Muhammad Asif wins Saarc Snooker Championship

Muhammad Asif, the amateur snooker world champion, won the third SAARC Snooker Championship in Colombo on Friday.

In the final, Asif defeated Sri Lanka’s player Taha Ishrat without dropping a single frame.

The event took place at the Morris Snooker Club in Colombo, where Asif demonstrated his dominance, securing a 5-0 victory without losing any frames.

Asif’s scores in the final were 3-99, 46-73, 38-58, 6-109, and 0-74.

Asif had also won the World Championship last year and is a two-time World Champion, having won the title in 2019 and 2012. The SAARC Snooker Championship marks his eighth career title.

Asif is the second Pakistani player to win the SAARC Snooker Championship. The first was Asjad Iqbal, who won the inaugural championship in 2019.

On the other hand, President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Muhammad Asif for winning his third SAARC Snooker Championship.

He stated that Muhammad Asif showcased excellent performance throughout the championship, especially in the final, and has brought honor to Pakistan in the sport of snooker.

Muhammad Asif beats Naseem Akhtar to reach SARC Snooker Championship final

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

