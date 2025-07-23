ICC releases T20 player rankings; Babar and Rizwan slip down the list

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the latest T20 player rankings.

T20 batters:

Australia’s Travis Head retains the top spot. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed to 9th after gaining one position, while West Indies’ Shai Hope improved by four places to secure the 10th spot.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has slipped one rank to 13th, followed by Mohammad Rizwan, who also dropped a place to 14th. Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan made a significant jump of 18 spots to reach 37th.

T20 bowlers:

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy remains the top-ranked bowler. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman made a big leap, moving up 17 spots to rank 9th.

India’s Arshdeep Singh climbed one place to 10th, while Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan rose nine spots to 16th.

T20 All-Rounders:

India’s Hardik Pandya maintains the number one position. West Indies’ Roston Chase improved by seven ranks to claim second place.