Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Egypt’s grand Mufti announces establishment of Al-Azhar campus in Pakistan

Auto Draft

Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Nazir Muhammad Ayad has announced the establishment of an Al-Azhar campus in Pakistan, aiming to promote Islamic education and Arab culture.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education, Dr Nazir Muhammad Ayad met with Pakistan’s Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Dr Ayad highlighted that over 40% of students at Al-Azhar University are female, emphasizing the institution’s strong support for women’s education. He added that the campus in Pakistan would not only advance Islamic teachings but also strengthen ties between the two nations by promoting Arab culture.

The Grand Mufti urged Pakistan to send its scholars to Egypt to benefit from the experiences and teachings of one of the world’s oldest educational institutions.

Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his support for the initiative, emphasizing the historical and cultural connections between Pakistan and Egypt. He praised Al-Azhar as a vital institution for the Islamic world and assured full cooperation in establishing its campus in Pakistan.

He also shared that Arabic language classes have been introduced in all public schools in the federal capital to enhance awareness of Islam’s true teachings.

Furthermore, over 2,000 female students from universities and colleges across Pakistan have been invited to attend an international conference on January 11, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for women.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 10 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search