Egypt’s grand Mufti announces establishment of Al-Azhar campus in Pakistan

Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Nazir Muhammad Ayad has announced the establishment of an Al-Azhar campus in Pakistan, aiming to promote Islamic education and Arab culture.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education, Dr Nazir Muhammad Ayad met with Pakistan’s Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Dr Ayad highlighted that over 40% of students at Al-Azhar University are female, emphasizing the institution’s strong support for women’s education. He added that the campus in Pakistan would not only advance Islamic teachings but also strengthen ties between the two nations by promoting Arab culture.

The Grand Mufti urged Pakistan to send its scholars to Egypt to benefit from the experiences and teachings of one of the world’s oldest educational institutions.

Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his support for the initiative, emphasizing the historical and cultural connections between Pakistan and Egypt. He praised Al-Azhar as a vital institution for the Islamic world and assured full cooperation in establishing its campus in Pakistan.

He also shared that Arabic language classes have been introduced in all public schools in the federal capital to enhance awareness of Islam’s true teachings.

Furthermore, over 2,000 female students from universities and colleges across Pakistan have been invited to attend an international conference on January 11, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for women.