Hania Aamir praises Indian comedian Zakir Khan, calls him ‘crazy genius’

Pakistan’s renowned actress Hania Aamir recently commented on Indian comedian Zakir Khan, and her remarks have gone viral on social media.

Hania shared a video clip from Zakir Khan’s show on her Instagram story, praising his wit and humour. Tagging the comedian, she wrote, “What a crazy person you are, yaar.”

Hania Aamir is celebrated not only in Pakistan but also in other countries, especially India, for her acting talent and charming, humorous personality.

She is one of the busiest actresses of the current era and boasts millions of fans on social media. Hania has become the first Pakistani to reach 17.1 million followers on Instagram, gaining admiration from users worldwide.

Hania Aamir becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

