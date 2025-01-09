Hania Aamir becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Renowned Pakistani actress and star of the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania Aamir, has once again set a new benchmark by becoming the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

Hania recently surpassed 14 million followers on the platform, breaking her own record. Previously, this title was held by actress Ayeza Khan. Known for her vibrant personality, charming style, and engaging content, Hania has become a favorite among the youth.

Her unique blend of traditional and modern fashion consistently captivates her fans. Whether she shares glamorous outfits or skincare tips, her posts always manage to keep her audience hooked.

With stellar performances in dramas like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania has won hearts across the globe. Her projects continue to receive widespread acclaim, solidifying her position as one of the leading figures in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

CNN recently recognized Hania as “the face of Generation Z in Pakistan,” and she was ranked ninth on the list of “Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World.”

Popularity Across Borders

Hania’s appeal transcends borders, with Indian fans admiring her charisma and style. Her friendship with Indian rapper Badshah often grabs headlines, reflecting her growing popularity.

Her memorable moment on stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in London left fans from both countries in awe, further cementing her status as a cultural icon.

Hania Aamir continues to redefine stardom in the digital age, setting new milestones and bringing fans closer with her relatable and inspirational presence.