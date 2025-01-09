Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hania Aamir becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Hania Aamir Becomes the Most Followed Pakistani Celebrity on Instagram

Renowned Pakistani actress and star of the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania Aamir, has once again set a new benchmark by becoming the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

Hania recently surpassed 14 million followers on the platform, breaking her own record. Previously, this title was held by actress Ayeza Khan. Known for her vibrant personality, charming style, and engaging content, Hania has become a favorite among the youth.

Her unique blend of traditional and modern fashion consistently captivates her fans. Whether she shares glamorous outfits or skincare tips, her posts always manage to keep her audience hooked.

With stellar performances in dramas like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania has won hearts across the globe. Her projects continue to receive widespread acclaim, solidifying her position as one of the leading figures in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

CNN recently recognized Hania as “the face of Generation Z in Pakistan,” and she was ranked ninth on the list of “Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World.”

Popularity Across Borders

Hania’s appeal transcends borders, with Indian fans admiring her charisma and style. Her friendship with Indian rapper Badshah often grabs headlines, reflecting her growing popularity.

Her memorable moment on stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in London left fans from both countries in awe, further cementing her status as a cultural icon.

Hania Aamir continues to redefine stardom in the digital age, setting new milestones and bringing fans closer with her relatable and inspirational presence.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 280.35
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.05 905.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search