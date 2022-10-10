Srha Asghar gives a sneak-peek into her birthday celebrations
Lollywood's doll-faced actress Srha Asghar recently celebrated her birthday with her husband Lala, and needless to say, the intimate celebration is adorable.
Her fans wished her on her birthday with sweet messages and heartwarming words. The Aakhir Kab Tak actress shared a close-up picture with the exquisitely beautiful and mouth-watering cake in her hand.
The Pyar ke Sadkay actress is expecting her first baby with her husband Lala Umer. Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. She gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story.
