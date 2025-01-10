Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM Shehbaz commends OIC’s backing for resolving J&K dispute

Pm Shehbaz Commends Oics Backing For Resolving Jk Dispute

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed appreciation for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) principled position and consistent support for resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its relevant resolutions and those of the United Nations.

The prime minister was talking to Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister thanked the OIC Secretary General for his participation in the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, being organized in Islamabad on 11-12, January 2025. He noted that the initiative was aimed at galvanizing concrete and concerted efforts to further improve quality education and women empowerment in the Muslim World.

Deeply appreciating the Secretary General for his dynamic stewardship of the OIC, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to advancing the Organization’s shared priorities and objectives while making it more effective as a collective voice of the Muslim Ummah.

On Palestine issue, while strongly condemning Israel’s genocidal campaign, he stressed upon the need to to bring an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and global accountability of Israel for its widely documented war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to him and his delegation. He said that the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities exemplified Pakistan’s leadership role on issues of importance for the Muslim Ummah.

The Secretary General reaffirmed OIC’s full support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination and briefed the Prime Minister about the OIC’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in this regard. The Secretary General agreed with the Prime Minister that the OIC should continue to press upon the international community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stressed that addressing the Palestinian Question on basis of the two-state solution was key to ensuring durable peace and stability in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including Afghanistan and the global surge in Islamophobia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 10 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search