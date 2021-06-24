2nd Tennis Lovers Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021: Event concludes 

LAHORE - Muhammad Abid and Shimza Durab clinched the men's and ladies singles titles in the 2nd Tennis Lovers Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

In the men's singles final, Muhammad Abid had to struggle hard to beat spirited Heera Ashiq with a margin of 7-6, 6-3. Both the players matches fire with fire till the end of the first set, and it was Abid who held his nerves and won the set 7-6. After playing so well, Heera couldn't maintain his good show in the second one, thus lost it 3-6.

In the ladies singles final, Shimza Naz Durab faced tough fight from talented Amna Ali Qayum before winning the final with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 10-5. Amna though won the first set after a tough battle 6-4, but after that, Shimza showed her class and dominated rest of the match to win the next two sets in a row with a margin of 6-2, 10-5 to grab the ladies title.

The U-18 final saw Shaeel Durab and Abdul Hanan Khan displaying high quality tennis and fought very hard and applauded well by the cheering crowd. In the end, it was Shaeel, who managed to overcome promising Hanan and won the sets 7-5, 6-4 to claim the title.

In the U-14 final, ball-boy come national U-14 champion Asad Zaman played well against spirited Ahtesham Humayun and won the marathon match 4-6, 6-0, 10-5. Asad eager to excel at higher level with his hard work and passion and dedication for tennis and seeks government and corporate sector support to win glories for the country at international level.

Another promising player Amir Mazari (Aitcheson) displayed high-quality tennis skills and techniques to outclass Nabeel Ali Qayum 8-0. Amir is also an emerging player in his category, with an aim of winning maximum number of titles this year for himself as well as for the honour of his institution. The U-10 title was won by promising Fajar Fayyaz, daughter of tennis coach Fayyaz Khan, who thrashed Ahsan bari 6-0 to earn this honour.

Sports Board Punjab Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while the other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), SBP Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and Director Media Abdul Rauf Roofi, tennis players and their families and tennis lovers.