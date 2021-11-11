PCB ambitious to become Asia’s first board to launch women’s PSL

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja share on Thursday him ambitious plan to launch a women’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The newly appointed chairman shared the plant in a video posted on Twitter. Raja hoped that PCB would become the first board in Asia to launch a women’s franchise T20 competition.

PCB introduced the PSL tournament in 2016 that features six men's teams from six different cities of the country.

He also announced that the board was planning to launch an Under-19 men's T20 competition.

"We will launch an Under-19 PSL in October next year," he said. "This is very exciting because it's never happened anywhere else."

Australia hosts the Women's Big Bash League as its domestic T20 competition, while England launched the inaugural 'The Hundred' tournament for women alongside the men's tournament this year.