Saudi Arabia opens citizenship to foreign nationals

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has approved granting citizenship to a selection of distinguished talents, with unique expertise and specializations.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has granted approval in support of achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“The announcement is made in line with the issued Royal decree to grant Saudi citizenships to experts and exceptional global talents with unique competences in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technological fields, contributing to the development of various sectors throughout the Kingdom, and in support of achieving its (Vision 2030) goal, of creating an attractive environment that enables attracting, investing in and retaining exceptional creative minds,” said an official statement.