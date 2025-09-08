Journalists thrashed during Aleema Khan’s media talk outside Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – Chaos erupted outside Adiala Jail as Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, held a media talk and PTI supporters confrontred journalists covering the event.

The incident prompted journalists to boycott media session in protest of the mistreatment. Several eyewitnesses confirmed that PTI workers pushed and harassed members of the press during the briefing.

It was reported that journalist Tayyab Baloch was subjected to violence by siupporters of Imran Khan’s party while several reporters were verbally abused.

Authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the clash, which has drawn widespread criticism from media and political observers.