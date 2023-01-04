Pakistan picks Turkish President Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

ISLAMABAD – The Senate of Pakistan has nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to ‘settle the Ukrainian crisis’.
In a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani picked the Turkish populist leader and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize in light of his ‘untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions single-handedly averted a global disaster’ amid the Ukraine war.
Sanjrani mentioned that the ongoing war turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in a catastrophe for the world, pointing out Ankara’s Black Sea Grain Initiative and other contributions.
The Turkish leader single-handedly averted the global disaster and saved the war-torn region from a devastating famine, he said, adding that he on behalf of the Pakistani people nominated Erdogan.
He called the Turkish president a true statesman and leader of the people who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of the world in general.
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani through a letter has officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President @RTErdogan for the "Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a letter addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee...1/3 🇹🇷🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TdutdIrLcO— Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) January 4, 2023
The Senate chairman said that Erdogan carries the true message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for humanity. He said that Erdogan dispels the misconceptions related to Islamic teachings and stands up for the rights of all human beings as equal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.