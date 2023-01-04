Pakistan picks Turkish President Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

ISLAMABAD – The Senate of Pakistan has nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to ‘settle the Ukrainian crisis’.

In a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani picked the Turkish populist leader and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize in light of his ‘untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions single-handedly averted a global disaster’ amid the Ukraine war.

Sanjrani mentioned that the ongoing war turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in a catastrophe for the world, pointing out Ankara’s Black Sea Grain Initiative and other contributions.

The Turkish leader single-handedly averted the global disaster and saved the war-torn region from a devastating famine, he said, adding that he on behalf of the Pakistani people nominated Erdogan.

He called the Turkish president a true statesman and leader of the people who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of the world in general.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani through a letter has officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President @RTErdogan for the "Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a letter addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee...1/3 🇹🇷🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TdutdIrLcO — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) January 4, 2023

The Senate chairman said that Erdogan carries the true message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for humanity. He said that Erdogan dispels the misconceptions related to Islamic teachings and stands up for the rights of all human beings as equal.