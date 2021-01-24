'Excise officer' nabbed by Karachi shopkeeper during raid
02:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A man posing as an Excise officer was caught red-handed by the shop owner during a fake raid when the former forced the latter for bribe against the unpaid taxes.

The incident occurred in the Federal-B area of the Sindh capital when a fake excise officer conducted a raid at a shop and threatened the owner for not paying taxes.

Meanwhile, the shop owner reacted smartly and asked him to show his identity which he failed to produce.

Detecting suspicious behavior of the alleged fraudster, the shopkeeper held the suspect, Sajjad Mirza, and locked him inside his shop before calling the police.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the man is a personal assistant of some government officer instead.

The shop owner then handed him over to the police but cops have not lodged his complaint. They also reportedly let the suspect go.

