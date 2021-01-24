Pakistan announces 17-player team for first Test against South Africa
03:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a 17-player squad for the first test match against South Africa, scheduled to start from Tuesday in Karachi.

The remaining three players will continue to be part of the squad and will feature in warm-up and training sessions at the National Stadium.

 The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach.

 The 17-player squad is:

 Openers – Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan)

 Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), and Saud Shakeel (Sindh)

 All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

 Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)

 Spinners – Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan)

 Fast bowlers – Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Tabish Khan (Sindh)

