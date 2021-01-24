Pakistan announces 17-player team for first Test against South Africa
Share
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a 17-player squad for the first test match against South Africa, scheduled to start from Tuesday in Karachi.
The remaining three players will continue to be part of the squad and will feature in warm-up and training sessions at the National Stadium.
The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach.
The 17-player squad is:
Openers – Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan)
Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), and Saud Shakeel (Sindh)
All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)
Spinners – Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan)
Fast bowlers – Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Tabish Khan (Sindh)
-
-
- KP launches first ever helpline for tourists04:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistan announces 17-player team for first Test against South Africa03:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ‘sexist’ remarks about ...12:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021