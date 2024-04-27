Search

Pakistan

Armed militants abduct Waziristan session judge, set vehicle on fire

Web Desk
07:54 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
session judge

In a disturbing turn of events, armed individuals abducted Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat in Waziristan and subsequently set fire to the vehicle he was traveling in. The incident occurred near Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

Details indicate that unidentified assailants forcibly abducted Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat at gunpoint from the vicinity of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, taking him with them.

According to police reports, the abductors released the judge's security guard before setting his vehicle ablaze.

In response to the incident, Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, took notice and directed the Inspector General to take measures for the safe recovery of the judge. He emphasized the need for immediate action based on urgent grounds and the utilization of all available resources for the judge's recovery.

Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident, stating that the involved individuals cannot escape the grip of the law. He stressed the importance of taking decisive action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Faisal Karim Kundi, the Central Secretary of Information for the Pakistan Peoples Party, expressed deep sorrow over the abduction of the judge. He described the abduction near Tank as extremely regrettable and questioned why the government was not taking the issue of peace seriously.

This audacious act of violence against a judicial official highlights the significant security challenges in the region. It also raises serious concerns about the safety and security of judiciary personnel, emphasizing the urgent need for heightened efforts to address lawlessness and ensure the protection of individuals serving within the judiciary.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

