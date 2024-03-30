Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistanTop News

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 1?

Web Desk
10:05 AM | 30 Mar, 2024
What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 1?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petrol and diesel are likely to move up for the first half of April 2024 due to hike in international prices.

Reports in local media said Sharif-led government will raise petrol prices by up to Rs10 per litre from April 1, 2024, and the move will further impact the cost of living for masses.

The hike is said to be due to surge in the premium on petrol from $12.15 per barrel to $13.507 per barrel. With the expected hike, the petrol price is set to increase from Rs279.75 to Rs289.75 per litre.

Meanwhile, there is slight decrease of Rs1.30 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD), as the premium on HSD remains at $6.50 per barrel.

Kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices are expected to remain unchanged at Rs188.66/litre and Rs168.18/litre, respectively.

This increase in petroleum product prices is expected to happen without the proposed 18pc GST. However, if GST is applied, prices could increase by an additional Rs50/litre on petrol. Currently, the government imposes a petroleum levy of Rs60/litre, which is 21.4% of the current petrol price.

Government officials cleared that there are currently no plans to impose sales tax on petroleum, but estimated revenue from an 18% sales tax on petroleum products could range between Rs21 billion to 25 billion per month.

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again before new govt assumes charge

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:32 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

Weather turns pleasant as Lahore, parts of Pakistan receive rain

10:05 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 1?

10:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wins NA-207 seat without a contest

08:12 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Sindh schools Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays; check latest update

07:31 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Ali Nasir Rizvi replaces Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as Islamabad IGP

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

Most viewed

10:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan ...

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

10:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

ICJ comes to starving Palestinians' rescue

05:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

'Rs350mn house for one officer': Punjab plans new GOR project in DHA

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

Weather turns pleasant as Lahore, parts of Pakistan receive rain

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: