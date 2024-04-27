Search

Pakistan

Is Fawad Chaudhry making a comeback to PTI?

08:09 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD - There is a possibility of former Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry's return to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to party sources, the founder chairman of PTI has granted permission to reintegrate him, and a meeting between Fawad Chaudhry and the party's founder chairman is expected next week.

According to PTI sources, Fawad Chaudhry may also be entrusted with important responsibilities within the party, as the party leadership has expressed support for his return.

Pakistan

Pakistan

Latest

Gold & Silver

Forex

Horoscope

