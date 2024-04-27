PIA resumes Dubai to Skardu flights, boosting tourism prospects

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of its flight operations between Dubai and Skardu, with services scheduled to commence from April 29, 2024. The reinstatement of the Dubai-Skardu route comes after its initial inauguration on August 14 last year, which had garnered significant attention for its potential to facilitate tourism and enhance regional connectivity.

However, the onset of winter had led to the suspension of flights, as the challenging weather conditions in Skardu posed risks to safe air travel. Despite this temporary setback, PIA remains committed to serving passengers and promoting tourism in the region.

The decision to resume flights is expected to breathe new life into Skardu's tourism industry, celebrated for its majestic mountains, pristine lakes, and breathtaking natural scenery. With this move, PIA aims to contribute to the revitalization of tourism in Skardu and further bolster regional connectivity.