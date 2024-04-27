PIA resumes Dubai to Skardu flights, boosting tourism prospects

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of its flight operations between Dubai and Skardu, with services scheduled to commence from April 29, 2024. The reinstatement of the Dubai-Skardu route comes after its initial inauguration on August 14 last year, which had garnered significant attention for its potential to facilitate tourism and enhance regional connectivity.
However, the onset of winter had led to the suspension of flights, as the challenging weather conditions in Skardu posed risks to safe air travel. Despite this temporary setback, PIA remains committed to serving passengers and promoting tourism in the region.
The decision to resume flights is expected to breathe new life into Skardu's tourism industry, celebrated for its majestic mountains, pristine lakes, and breathtaking natural scenery. With this move, PIA aims to contribute to the revitalization of tourism in Skardu and further bolster regional connectivity.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.