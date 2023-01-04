TTP threatens Pakistan with attacks on PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal for ‘appeasing’ US

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has threatened Pakistan with attacks on key leaders of the country, accusing them of appeasing the West, especially the United States.
Almost a month after calling off the ceasefire, the terror group has threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).
Pakistan’s top civil and military leaders announced recently they will deal with the terror group with full force. The group led by Noor Mehsud has explicitly threatened Pakistan with attacks on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
In a statement, TTP, which is taking shelter in neighbouring Afghanistan and is on good terms with Kabul, cautioned the masses to avoid getting close to these leaders. The group maintained that everybody is aware that their prime target is the security agencies.
Recalling the recent years for not waging war against mainstream politicians, TTP said "unfortunately, Bilawal gave Washington mother’s status to get mother's love". It maintained that the PPP chairman is still young and has not yet witnessed the "state of war".
Addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the group said the PML-N leader pushed the entire party into this war by going against them, just to please America.
The group refrained from naming any religious leaders, saying there was no scope for action against them, but called on them to stop their activities.
Earlier, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that Pakistan could target the terror group's sanctuaries in Afghanistan’s border regions if Afghan Taliban fail to take action against them.
He however took a different line this time and said that Islamabad would continue efforts to hold peace talks with the TTP and called upon the militants to lay down their arms first.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.