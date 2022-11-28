TTP ends cease-fire, announces fresh attacks in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The outlawed TTP, also known as Pakistani Taliban, announced to re-launch attacks across the South Asian country as it withdrew from a ceasefire agreement.
The Pakistani government and the militant group reached an agreement on an ‘indefinite’ ceasefire in Afghan Taliban-hosted peace talks in June this year.
Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had then confirmed the development, saying the new Afghan government played the role of a mediator.
The militant group had been involved in carrying out hundreds of attacks which have claimed thousands of lives. The Pakistani armed forces wiped out the terror outfit from its stronghold back in 2016, but the group resurfaced after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.
The TTP, in a statement, accused the Pakistani government of violating the truce, saying it has ordered the attackers to stage attacks across the country.
Less than two weeks ago the TTP claimed responsibility of martyring six policemen in northwest Pakistan in an ambush.
Pakistan, TTP agree on 'indefinite' ceasefire as ... 07:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
KABUL – The Pakistani government and the outlawed TTP have reached an agreement on an ‘indefinite’ ...
