PIA to operate third direct flight to China from December

09:41 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – China has allowed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate direct weekly passenger flights on the Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad route from next month (December).

A flight, PK-856, will depart from Islamabad International Airport every Tuesday for Xian and PK-857 will return to Islamabad on the same day.

The Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad will be the third direct flight of the national flag carrier between Pakistan and China, state broadcaster reported. 

PIA to restart Islamabad-Beijing direct flights ... 06:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines has finalised the arrangements to resume direct weekly passenger ...

