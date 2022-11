Pakistan win seven gold, 11 silver medals at South Asian Karate Championship

COLOMBO – Pakistani athletes won more than two dozen medals, including seven gold, at the South Asian Karate Championship 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Irshad Ali bagged two gold medals in U-21 and senior categories while Pakistan won third gold by defeating an Indian player.

Mah Gul clinched gold in -61 category while Humayun won gold medal in -60 category by defeating an Indian athlete.

Pakistan bagged the seventh gold medal when Mubarak Ali registered win over Indian athlete in 84kg category.

Besides, Pakistan won 11 silver and 8 bronze medals.