Yashma Gill dances her heart out at wedding ceremony

Noor Fatima
10:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)
Share

A dance video of Lollywood's talented, effervescent and charming actress Yashma Gill has been making rounds on the internet once again.

The Do Tola Pyar star recently uploaded a video that forced her followers to fall in love with her all over again. 

The 29-year-old diva recently attended a wedding function with utmost zeal, leaving fans in awe of her charm and groovy moves. Gill also shared the video on her official Instagram handle to celebrate and express her excitement.

Dancing to an Indian song having a catchy beat, Gill was floating effortlessly and the social media fell in love with her performance.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak.

