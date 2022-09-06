Yashma Gill wins hearts with latest video
Web Desk
03:42 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress posted a stunning reel where her legion of admirers was left absolutely enthralled with her natural beauty and facial expression.

For her recent Instagram post, Saboor proved her fashion sense once again. The 28-year-old star looks super pretty and her vibe was on-point too. 

On the work front, Gill has been praised for her performance in many drama serials including Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai and Phaans.

