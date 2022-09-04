Yashma Gill showers love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill
Yashma Gill showers love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill
Showing some love beyond borders, Pakistan's rising star Yashma Gill has dropped lovely comments on the viral video of Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress thinks Gill is absolutely adorable for getting her hair straightened especially for the paparazzi and fans definitely agree.

Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona. Her popularity has surpassed her country as Pakistani celebs and fans also drop compliments for her.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

