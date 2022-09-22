Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik blessed with a baby
03:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik blessed with a baby
Congratulations are in order as Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol and her husband Zoraiz Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. 

It is the second marriage of Gabol and Malik and they also have kids from their first marriages as the former is the mother of a girl and the latter has a son.

Taking to Instagram, Zoraiz Malik shared an adorable picture with his newborn. The picture shows Zoraiz kissing the forehead of his newly born baby.

Earlier last year, Alyzey Gabol tied the knot with Malik in an intimate ceremony in Dubai. After months of their marriage, Zoraiz Malik’s mother claimed that the couple had parted ways as she shared divorce deed on her Instagram.

Alyzeh Gabol, husband Zoraiz Malik expecting ... 11:36 AM | 7 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol and husband Zoraiz Malik are expecting their first child together, it ...

