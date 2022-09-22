Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday in style
04:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's enthralling Instagram feeds are proof of their whirlwind romance, celebrations, and adventurous spirits.

This time around, the Ishq Hai actress celebrated the birthday of her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and needless to say, the birthday was definitely memorable.

Minal Khan took to her official Instagram account and penned a romantic birthday wish for her husband Ahsan. 

'Happy birthday Ahsan❤️ Iloveyou???? We keep this love in a Photograph, we made these memories for ourselves', captioned the Jalan star.

Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

