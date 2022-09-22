First Saudi woman to go to space next year

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced to send kingdom’s first woman to space in 2023 as part of its maiden astronaut program launched by Saudi Space Commission on Thursday.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency in its report said that the program aims at training Saudi competent personnel to undertake long- and short-term space flights.

“The program will enable Saudi astronauts to conduct scientific experiments and research for the betterment of humanity in priority areas such as health, sustainability and space technology,” the report read.

The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is a key of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, will send a team of Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity.

“One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first one for the Kingdom,” it added.

Saudi Arabia will also reveal its National Space Strategy in coming months with an aim to serve humanity from space.