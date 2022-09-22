First Saudi woman to go to space next year

05:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
First Saudi woman to go to space next year
Source: A screenshot of Saudi Space Commission website
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced to send kingdom’s first woman to space in 2023 as part of its maiden astronaut program launched by Saudi Space Commission on Thursday.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency in its report said that the program aims at training Saudi competent personnel to undertake long- and short-term space flights.

“The program will enable Saudi astronauts to conduct scientific experiments and research for the betterment of humanity in priority areas such as health, sustainability and space technology,” the report read.

The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is a key of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, will send a team of Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity.

“One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first one for the Kingdom,” it added.

Saudi Arabia will also reveal its National Space Strategy in coming months with an aim to serve humanity from space. 

Saudi Arabia to recruit women in military under ... 12:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2019

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has opened its doors for women under vision 2030 in terms of empowering women in all spheres of ...

More From This Category
IMF, World Bank heads express sympathies as PM ...
10:51 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 starts on ...
12:33 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
‘Pakistan needs help,’ says Biden while ...
10:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Tecno launches Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan, price, ...
05:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Russia announces referendum to annex Ukraine’s ...
02:00 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Pakistani-American Adnan Syed released as US ...
11:29 AM | 21 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday in style
04:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr