Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's dance rehearsal video goes viral

Sneak peeks of popular on-screen couple Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's dance rehearsals for the Hum Awards happening in Canada have been winning hearts online.

The preparations for the Hum Awards are in full swing and the Anaa actor has posted a video of her dance rehearsals featuring Farhan Saeed on her social media.

Needless to say, fans are thrilled to see their favorite Hamza and Hala rocking the dance floor at the prestigious award show,

'Mere Humsafar' has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.