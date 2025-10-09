Actress Javeria Abbasi shares interesting details about her dual Nikah ceremony

Renowned Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi has recently shared interesting details about her marriage.

The veteran actress, known for her remarkable performances and charm on television, remarried last year. While many fans congratulated her, some criticized her decision.

During an appearance on Ushna Shah’s talk show, Javeria revealed that her wedding was a unique event, which she called a “Su-Shi Wedding” — a beautiful blend of Sunni and Shia traditions. She explained that the nikah was performed according to both sects’ customs, making it a “dual nikah.”

She added that both families’ traditional rituals were included, giving the ceremony a colorful and memorable touch. Javeria said she is very happy in her new life, confident, and excited about this new journey with her husband.

It is worth mentioning that Javeria married shortly after her daughter’s wedding, a decision that had sparked criticism from some people at the time.