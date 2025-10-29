Ayeza Khan raises the temperature with glamorous new shoot

LAHORE – Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan continues to captivate her fans with her unparalleled beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

The star recently set social media abuzz with her latest photoshoot, where she donned a maroon, mermaid-style gown paired with a heavily embellished short-sleeved jacket.

The stunning combination of elegance and glamour was a perfect reflection of Ayeza’s growing influence in both the entertainment and fashion worlds.

The actress exuded sophistication and grace as she posed for the shoot, showcasing her impeccable style and radiant personality.

The maroon gown hugged her curves, accentuating her figure in a way that truly made a statement.

The short-sleeved jacket, adorned with intricate embellishments, added a unique touch to the ensemble, making it even more eye-catching and fashionable.

Fans and followers flooded social media with compliments, praising her elegant look and her ability to effortlessly pull off high-fashion styles.

Ayeza Khan has long been regarded as a style icon in Pakistan, and this recent shoot has only solidified her status as a trendsetter in the industry.

Beyond her fashion influence, Ayeza Khan is one of Pakistan’s most successful and beloved actresses. She first rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the drama series “Pehchaan” and has since starred in numerous hit television shows.

Known for her versatile acting skills, Ayeza has garnered praise for her ability to portray a wide range of characters, from the strong-willed to the vulnerable, all while maintaining her natural charm and grace.