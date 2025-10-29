Esshal Adnan alleges ‘Sexual Harassment’, forced exit by TV host Aftab Iqbal

LAHORE – Esshal Adnan joined Aftab Iqbal’s Express TV program but her excitement soon turned into a nightmare as she was allegedly harassed by TV host.

In startling revelation, Esshal accused columnist and TV host Aftab Iqbal of sexual harassment, claiming that she was removed from the TV program on very third day of her job for refusing his inappropriate demands.

She shared ordeal in recent podcast, recounting how her TV career was marred by harassment. Esshal explained that she joined TV as co-host on Aftab Iqbal’s program, with banners and teasers already released in her name. She said, the nightmare started on her third day, when Aftab Iqbal allegedly made inappropriate demands.

Surprised and shocked, Esshal confronted senior host directly, asserting, “I respect you, but such behavior is not acceptable for a senior anchor.” Despite her firm refusal, she claims that Aftab Iqbal reacted with anger, threatening to remove her from the show and block her from appearing on screen.

True to his threat, Eehal says she was immediately excluded from program, and her co-host role was revoked. She noted that multiple witnesses were present to corroborate her claims.

After the incident, she took her complaint to TV channel’s H.R department, prompting the channel owner to intervene. According to her, the owner acknowledged Aftab Iqbal’s business influence but assured her she would face no retaliation.

Despite trauma, Esshal maintains her stance, saying that Aftab Iqbal has since changed and is now a better person. She added that he is a father to four daughters and a son and has learned from his past mistakes.

Her disclosure adds to growing list of complaints against Aftab Iqbal, including allegations of inappropriate behavior toward other female colleagues and keeping a co-host’s marriage secret for several years, a controversy that only came to light later.