Why has Aftab Iqbal left Pakistan?

Popular Pakistani TV host Aftab Iqbal has joined the long list of media persons who have left Pakistan in recent days.

The move comes days after he was arrested in connection with the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's House on May 9 and was released shortly.

Aftab Iqbal wrote in a tweet, "For all wondering if I have left the country for good. NO! I have shows in the UAE and the UK. Summer is all scheduled with these events. See you soon again Pakistan."

https://twitter.com/Aftab_Iqbal1/status/1665066595108941824?t=1BZxFk47zlxH-9K2pm6Q3Q&s=08

Aftab Iqbal is a senior journalist and businessman. He founded the Aap Media Group. In the past, he hosted TV programmes such as Hasb-e-Haal on Dunya News, Khabarnaak on Geo News, Khabardaar on Express News, Himaqatain on 92 News and Khabarzar on Aap News and Khabarzar on Neo News.