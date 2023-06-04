Search

Lifestyle

Yumna, Wahaj grace Abdullah Kadwani's daughter's birthday party

Noor Fatima 09:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Yumna, Wahaj grace Abdullah Kadwani's daughter's birthday party
Source: Abdullah Kadwani (Instagram)

Former Pakistani actor and producer, Abdullah Kadwani's daughter, Muskan Kadwani, is celebrating her birthday and the lowkey celebration was graced by the currently reigning on-screen couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali.

Muskan, who serves as the Associate Director of the blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin, invited the duo to enjoy the success of the project and celebrate.

For the unversed, Muskan is a talented individual who graduated in filmmaking from Toronto, Canada. 

The Tere Bin couple were ecstatic to be with Muskan who was dressed in a mauve colored outfit — twinning with her mother.

Abdullah Kadwani also shared pictures from her birthday party.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter. Truly blessed to have a daughter like you. May ALLAH bless you with health, happiness, success & prosperity.. Aameen. Can’t wait to see you shine as a successful director inshaALLAH. Thank you so much Yumna & Wahaj for a wonderful surprise, means a lot," Abdullah Kadwani shared on Instagram penning a wholesome note for his sweet daughter.

Tere Bin is one of the most viewed television serials in Pakistan, even ranking number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others, the Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.

Yumna, Wahaj's Tere Bin baffles netizens with unusual plot twist

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'THIRTY forever': Birthday wishes pour in for Bilal Abbas Khan

08:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Inside the star-studded trailer launch of 'Teri Meri Kahaniyaan' starring Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali

07:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat shine in BTS pictures of upcoming drama

06:49 PM | 31 May, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Sehar Khan

09:09 PM | 30 May, 2023

Nadia Khan’s daughter Alizay celebrates 20th birthday in star-studded party

12:47 PM | 29 May, 2023

Yumna Zaidi shares the challenges of preparing for her role in 'Nayab'

06:53 PM | 27 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yumna, Wahaj grace Abdullah Kadwani's daughter's birthday party

09:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 4, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: