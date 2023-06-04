Yumna, Wahaj grace Abdullah Kadwani's daughter's birthday party

Former Pakistani actor and producer, Abdullah Kadwani's daughter, Muskan Kadwani, is celebrating her birthday and the lowkey celebration was graced by the currently reigning on-screen couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali.

Muskan, who serves as the Associate Director of the blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin, invited the duo to enjoy the success of the project and celebrate.

For the unversed, Muskan is a talented individual who graduated in filmmaking from Toronto, Canada.

The Tere Bin couple were ecstatic to be with Muskan who was dressed in a mauve colored outfit — twinning with her mother.

Abdullah Kadwani also shared pictures from her birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

"Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter. Truly blessed to have a daughter like you. May ALLAH bless you with health, happiness, success & prosperity.. Aameen. Can’t wait to see you shine as a successful director inshaALLAH. Thank you so much Yumna & Wahaj for a wonderful surprise, means a lot," Abdullah Kadwani shared on Instagram penning a wholesome note for his sweet daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdullah Kadwani (@abdullah.kadwani)

Tere Bin is one of the most viewed television serials in Pakistan, even ranking number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others, the Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.