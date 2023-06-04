Pakistani chef conferred with James Bread Award posthumously

In a first, Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali has been posthumously awarded with James Beard Award for the second time.
Ali passed away in 2019 after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was known for her "fun personality and excellent cooking" of food.
Stars of the culinary world gathered in Chicago, United States, where Ali was honoured with the second James Beard Award, on Saturday.
“Even in her death, she lives. Her achievements are well documented, and her latest book will outlive all of us,” said her father in a statement.
The popular chef was the daughter of Ashtar Ausaf Ali, former Attorney General for Pakistan.
“While we mourn her loss, we need to celebrate her life and her achievements,” he added.
She was well known for her regular appearances on reality cooking shows including Chopped and Top Chef. Ali previously won a James Beard Foundation Award for her essay on living with sarcoma.
On her deathbed, the late chef authored a book titled Savor, A Chef's Hunger for More which was published after her death. The book gained recognition after a short time.
Ali moved to New York at the age of 18, rose to fame on Bravo's Top Chef where she came in seventh on season 15, but won the Fan Favorite title when the season ended early last year.
The late cookbook author won the award for her essay "I’m a Chef with Terminal Cancer. This Is What I’m Doing with the Time I Have Left" written in October 2018 for Bon Appetite magazine.
Ali was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2017 with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone and soft tissue cancer. She went through chemotherapy and surgery to remove a tumour and surrounding cells in her left shoulder in January 2018, however, her health deteriorated later eventually ending with her demise in 2019.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
