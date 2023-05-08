Fitness fanatic turned master chef; claiming pizza & biryani are healthy!

Anybody who is even remotely connected with the fitness industry knows that eating healthy to maintain, cut or gain weight is a boring, repetitive affair. Keeping calories in check, eating enough protein and working out is a simple formula devised to initiate fat loss.

When we think of this type of diet though, our Pakistani taste buds cringe in agony. Our palate is accustomed to food being spicy and flavorful. We love our masalas and tarkaas. To give them All up and submitting to the will of your personal trainer proves a task on its own for most.

The pioneer in the Pakistani fitness industry is Muhammad Abbas, who revolutionized the concept of fitness. He founded Jacked Nutrition, a brand of protein powders, multivitamins, pre/post workout, creatine, mass gainer, and other sports supplements.

We turn on Instagram and the reel shows our very own dynamo of Pakistani fitness Muhammad Abbas along with his team making a HIGH PROTEIN PIZZA. Yes, you have read correctly. The cheesy treat we all crave has now been transformed into a high-protein meal with Abbas’s precise knowledge of nutrition.

With his contagious enthusiasm and amazing wit, Abbas changes the tale of dieting, completely. He is seen making a high protein fajita wrap with a delicious tangy green sauce, that shall make your mouth water.

Being his meticulous, efficient self, he informs his audience about the exact nutritional value of all the delicious foods being prepared. We can now satisfy all our cravings in a healthy manner, keeping our diets in check. With utmost devotion, Abbas has created a number of recipes for our day-to-day alleged ‘junk food’ and converted them into delicious, nutritious healthy meals.

Jacked Nutrition Abbas’s brainchild is now eleven years old. He has single-handedly revolutionized the fitness scenario of this country. He recognizes the responsibility for being the pioneer of this field and does justice to all the knowledge he has acquired by constantly sharing information through all mediums possible.

When we thought Abbas couldn’t amaze us more, he now has come up with this fantastic idea of conventional foods modified to healthy nutrition! With a remarkable social media team Abbas always manages to pass on lessons on physical as well as mental health. A diet of all sorts, be it for gaining muscle or losing weight drastically limits the variety of food.

The human mind craves fried, fatty foods even more when on a diet. The body, if accustomed to a particular pattern of eating, signals the mind in distress when deprived of what it is usually used to consume. The mind in turn amplifies that craving into literal physical pain for some. Resolutions are weakened and ways out are sought.

Just when the woes of the chronic diet became unbearable for most, Abbas pulled off a showstopper. The variety of foods considered unhealthy and fattening is now tailor-made to suit your nutritional needs. If you wish to lose weight, eat away those familiar foods now in accordance with Abbas’s amazing recipes and achieve your fitness goals without compromising on taste!