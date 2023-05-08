Ali Gul Pir’s parody of Shahroz Sabzwari goes viral

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has proved from time to time that he is the king of subtle roasting. This time around, he hilariously takes a dig in a form of a parody video on the statement made by Lollywood actor Shahroz Sabzwari, which is going viral on the internet.

His recent remarks on inflation during an interview landed him in hot water, drawing intense criticism from the public. In the interview, the actor suggested that individuals should combat the effects of inflation through patience and contentment, which triggered a backlash on social media. Many users swiftly expressed their disapproval, deeming the statement excessively callous and detached from the reality faced by ordinary people.

Pir recently took to his Instagram handle to post a parody video mocking a celebrity's comments on inflation during an interview. In the video, he imitated his statement with the caption "Inflation per kero dum, if you are still affected by high prices you are ungrateful"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Gul Pir (@therealaligulpir)

Netizens are loving his version and applaud him for using comedy as it keeps things light-hearted and his fans entertained.