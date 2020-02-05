Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own beauty brand, Rare

Selena Gomez is adding a new title to her ever-growing resumé: beauty mogul. Hot off the heels of her most recent album, Rare, which released in January, it's just been revealed that the songstress is launching a beauty line of the same name.

The star posted the news on Instagram yesterday, noting that she will launch the line with Sephora this summer and that she was sharing the news while wearing the makeup, including a bold, red lip.

“I am launching my own beauty brand and it is called Rare Beauty," she said via Instagram Live. "This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team…and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable." Gomez cited the pressure people may feel to look a certain way or use certain products, calling it at times a bit isolating and not the ethos of Rare Beauty.

"It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle," Gomez said. "I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves."

In the sneak peek, Gomez shares a look at lipstick colours, eyeshadows, face products and more from the development phase of the project. She also created an Instagram account for the brand, which has already shared inspirational quotes like “You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.

The beauty line consists of "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations" and many other goodies.

The makeup line will be sold exclusively at Sephora in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including the Sephora inside J.C. Penney locations, as well as on its own web site.

