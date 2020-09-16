TikTok star Adil Rajput faked his own death for publicity and fans are disgusted

There’s no denying that TikTokers participate in dangerous stunts to promote themselves or at times, just for attention. Sometimes their tricks do work out, other times they completely backfire, and in some cases, it’s hard to believe that someone would be ballsy enough to attempt them.

TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife faked her husband's death just to gain more followers on the popular video-sharing application and this cheap publicity stunt will forever remain in the brains of fans.

Farah Adil shared a video of herself crying uncontrollably and broke the shocking news with the world.

The video spread like wildfire on social media and the news was also announced by a mosque in their neighbourhood.

Following this, several fans arrived at Rajput's residence to offer condolence and discovered that the star was alive.

This resulted in people lashing out at the couple and demanded the Cyber Crime department to investigate the matter.

Farah later posted another video to clarify the 'misunderstanding'.

“Allah has granted another life to Adil (Rajput). Adnan called again and said that Adil had fainted, and he thought he had died," she said.

With over 2.6M followers on his official account, Adil Rajput is one of the most popular TikTokers in Pakistan.

