Mahira Khan writes an emotional birthday wish for son

06:05 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Mahira Khan writes an emotional birthday wish for son
Birthdays are always a special occasion and  celebs moms always make their kids day even more memorable by sharing a beautiful wish for them on social media. 

Mahira Khan celebrated her son Azlan's 11th birthday on September 15 and treated her Instagram followers to some seriously adorable snaps of them together.

The pictures were accompanied by a heartwarming birthday note that read, “My one and only, my only one."

"11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama, your mimi. Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother," continued the Superstar actor.

Concluding the caption with prayers and love for Azlan, Mahira wrote, “I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave, and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over.”

Khan’s fans, friends and family soon flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for her little one.

